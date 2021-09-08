Hot, dry air, possible lightning raise California fire worry

Lela Hill sits in her family's moving truck after returning to South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Mid-move, her family was among thousands of people who were evacuated from the resort town due to the Caldor Fire last week. Associated Press

South Lake Tahoe Council member John Friedrich waves to passing cars as they honk their horns along Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Friedrich was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Associated Press

Clearly Tahoe employee Ludovic Fekete checks on transparent kayaks aboard the company's new boat, the "Clearly Tahoe," at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Fekete was one of many residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire and just returned the day before. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Associated Press

The South Lake Brewing Company is seen in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Residents who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire returned the day before and the brewery remains closed. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Associated Press

A welcome home sign is seen at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Highway 50 near Stateline, Nev., on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The hotel is being used by firefighters and other first responders working the Caldor Fire. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP) Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- The interior of California was very hot and dry Wednesday and the forecast called for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes that have been burning for weeks.

A National Weather Service heat advisory stretched down the Central Valley and through inland Southern California, with an excessive heat warning extending eastward across the desert into Nevada.

The state energy grid operator called for voluntary conservation of electricity from 4-9 p.m. because of expected high demand for air conditioning.

A fire weather watch was issued for Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of the interior of Northern California due to a weather system that is expected to bring a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

'The combination of possible dry lightning as well as strong winds with the dry fuels could lead to critical fire weather conditions,' forecasters wrote.

Nearly 15,000 firefighters were making progress on 14 major wildfires and several smaller new fires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said. They include three of the state's 20 largest fires on record.

In the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades region, the second-largest fire in California history has scorched nearly 1,441 square miles (3,732 square kilometers). The Dixie Fire was 59% contained and evacuation warnings were lifted in some areas of Lassen and Plumas counties. More than 1,280 structures have been destroyed, including 688 individual homes.

To the south in the Sierra near Lake Tahoe, the nearly 340-square-mile (880-square-kilometer) Caldor Fire remained 50% contained. Firefighters have had enough success against the state's 15th-largest fire that residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe were allowed to return home last weekend. With inspections 95% completed, nearly 1,000 structures have been counted destroyed, including 776 single-family homes.

The four large casino hotels in Stateline, Nevada, began reopening Tuesday including the Hard Rock Lake Tahoe, which is still being used as a command center for firefighters and emergency personnel. The Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa resumed operations Wednesday.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe owner Caesars Entertainment Inc. said a phased reopening would include guest bookings on Wednesday and table games on Thursday. The company's Harveys Lake Tahoe casino is due to reopen for slots and table games on Sept. 17 and to hotel guests Sept. 18.

In the mountains of the far north coast, the state's 18th-largest fire has ravaged nearly 296 square miles (767 square kilometers) of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The Monument Fire was 41% contained but remained a threat to more than 10,500 structures.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the U.S. West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.