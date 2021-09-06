 

Allen expected to start as Indians host the Twins

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted9/6/2021 7:00 AM

Minnesota Twins (59-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-66, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (2-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Indians: Logan Allen (1-5, 6.88 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +106, Twins -123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will face off on Monday.

The Indians are 35-30 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .413 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .554 slugging percentage, including 65 extra-base hits and 32 home runs.

The Twins are 27-41 on the road. Minnesota has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Luis Arraez with a mark of .359.

The Twins won the last meeting 8-7. Danny Coulombe earned his third victory and Miguel Sano went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Justin Garza registered his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 65 extra base hits and is slugging .554.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 26 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .279 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Twins: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Miguel Sano: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (back).

