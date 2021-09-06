 

ReguilÃ³n replaces injured GayÃ  in Spain's squad

  • Spain's Jose Gaya, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

  • Spain's Jose Gaya, front challenges for the ball with Georgia's Giorgi Zaria during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

  • Spain's Jose Gaya, 2nd left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.

Associated Press
Posted9/6/2021 7:00 AM

MADRID -- Coach Luis Enrique has called up Sergio ReguilÃ³n to replace the injured JosÃ© Luis GayÃ  for Spain's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo, the Spanish soccer federation said Monday.

GayÃ  was substituted in the 75th minute of the 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday because of a muscle injury. The federation said the left back will undergo further tests but was left out regardless of the results as a precaution.

 

GayÃ  was one of several changes by coach Luis Enrique after the 2-1 loss in Sweden last week. He scored the opener on Sunday with a shot from outside the area early in the first half.

ReguilÃ³n, called up from Tottenham, will join the Spain squad on Monday.

Defender Aymeric Laporte also had to be substituted against Georgia because of injury and is doubtful to face Kosovo on Wednesday.

Spain leads Group B with one point more than Sweden but the Swedes have two games in hand.

