 

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell out for season with knee injury

  • Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a reception and rushes in for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) beats Western Michigan safety Delano Ware (26) to a reception and rushes in for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Associated Press

 
By LARRY LAGE
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/6/2021 11:59 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says senior receiver Ronnie Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.

Harbaugh gave the update Monday, two days after Bell was injured in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.

 

Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in the opener.

He was the team's leading receiver last season and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. Bell, who started 17 of 33 games, has 83 career receptions for 1,380 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wolverines (1-0) hosts No. 20 Washington (0-1) on Saturday night.

The Huskies likely will fall out of The Associated Press college football poll on Tuesday after becoming the first ranked FBS team in five years to lose to a FCS team. They fell to Montana, 13-7.

