The Latest: Fernandez aims for 2nd straight Open upset

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

11:30 a.m.

It's another U.S. Open champion for Leylah Fernandez in her first match since she beat Naomi Osaka. Fernandez takes on 2106 champion and No. 16 seed Angelique Kerber in fourth-round action at the U.S. Open.

The 18-year-old Fernandez, out of Canada, became a breakthrough star in Flushing Meadows when the former French Open junior champion took the last two sets against Osaka to get the signature win of her career.

Osaka and No. 1 seed Ash Barty, who was upset Saturday night by Shelby Rogers, are both out of the women's draw. No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka plays her fourth-round match against Elise Mertens.

Men's No. 2 Daniil Medvedev plays Daniel Evans and unseeded American Frances Tiafoe tries to continue his run when he plays No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fernandez, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are only 18 years old and all play on Sunday. Alcaraz knocked out No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

