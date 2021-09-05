Spain back on form, routs Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifier

Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Loria makes a save as Spain's Brais Mendez jumps over him during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's Pablo Sarabia, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's Pablo Fornals, right is tackled by Georgia's Guram Giorbelidze during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Associated Press

Spain's Pablo Sarabia, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the World Cup 2022 group B qualifying soccer match between Spain and Georgia at the Nuevo Estadio Vivero in Badajoz, Spain, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Associated Press

BADAJOZ, Spain -- Luis Enrique shook up his team and got the result he wanted as Spain beat Georgia 4-0 in World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

The game against the modest rival had become an almost must-win affair for Spain after its disappointing loss at Sweden on Thursday that cost it first place in Europe's Group B. Only the top team automatically qualifies for the tournament in Qatar in November 2022 with the group runners-up having to go through playoffs.

The victory in Badajoz left Spain with 10 points in the group. Sweden has nine, but also has two more games to play.

Upset by his team's 2-1 loss in Stockholm, Luis Enrique made several changes to his starting 11.

Out went veterans Ãlvaro Morata, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Koke ResurrecciÃ³n. In came JosÃ© GayÃ in defense, and Rodri HernÃ¡ndez and Marcos Llorente in midfield. Pablo Sarabia took the place of injured Gerard Moreno in attack.

The moves paid off against the overmatched Georgia.

GayÃ opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Llorente set up Carlos Soler and Ferran Torres to decide the game before halftime. Sarabia added a goal in the second half.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports