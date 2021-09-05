Clemson WR Williams will miss 4-to-5 weeks with thumb injury
Updated 9/5/2021 5:34 PM
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting wideout E.J. Williams sustained a thumb injury in the loss to Georgia and will miss four or five weeks.
Williams will need surgery, Swinney said Sunday.
Williams is a 6-foot-3, 197-pound receiver from Phenix City, Alabama. He had one catch in the 10-3 loss to the Bulldogs on Saturday night.
Williams had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. He played in 12 games last year, getting four starts for the Tigers.
Swinney said if surgery and the recovery go well, Williams could return when the Tigers go to Syracuse on Oct. 15.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.