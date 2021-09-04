 

The Latest: Djokovic faces Nishikori in afternoon at US Open

  • Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Talon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York.

    Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Talon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/4/2021 10:41 AM

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

 

11:30 a.m.

Novak Djokovic will try to avoid a recent run of upsets at Flushing Meadows and improve to 24-0 in Grand Slam matches this season when he takes on Kei Nishikori in Arthur Ashe Stadium to highlight third-round action.

Djokovic has won his past 16 matches against 2014 U.S. Open runner-up Nishikori.

Djokovic is attempting to complete the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four major championships in 1969.

Also on Saturday's schedule on a sunny day: 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu. She is facing Greet Minnen at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

No. 1 Ash Barty and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev are due to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka and two leading men's seeds - No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 Andrey Rublev - all lost Friday.

___

