Chestnutt, Sacred Heart handle Bucknell in shut out win
Updated 9/4/2021 8:19 PM
FAIRFIELD, Conn. -- Julius Chestnut ran for 170 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown, and Sacred Heart beat Bucknell 21-0 in a season opener on Saturday.
Each scoring drive for the Pioneers totaled 65 yards. Sacred Heart outgained Bucknell 455-143 in total yardage.
The Pioneers took a 7-0 lead when Marquez McCray threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to LJ Hackett to end a six-play drive in the second quarter.
Chestnut's 2-yard plunge in third finished a 15-play drive that lasted almost six minutes, and Malik Grant's 4-yard scoring run capped a seven-play drive in the fourth quarter.
