 

The Latest: Osaka, men's contenders on US Open schedule

  • Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York.

    Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/3/2021 10:37 AM

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

 

11:30 a.m.

Naomi Osaka is expected to be back on the court for the first time since the first night of the U.S. Open when she faces Leylah Fernandez in a third-round evening match.

The defending champion received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Action started Friday morning under a second straight day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures following the heavy rain and wind that pounded the area Wednesday night.

Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka was set to open play on Arthur Ashe Stadium against two-time Grand Slam champion GarbiÃ±e Muguruza.

Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber were to meet in another marquee women's match, while Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were all on the men's schedule.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 