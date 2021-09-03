The Latest: Osaka, men's contenders on US Open schedule

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova, of the Czech Republic, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Naomi Osaka is expected to be back on the court for the first time since the first night of the U.S. Open when she faces Leylah Fernandez in a third-round evening match.

The defending champion received a walkover into the third round when opponent Olga Danilovic withdrew Wednesday with a viral illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Action started Friday morning under a second straight day of sunny skies and comfortable temperatures following the heavy rain and wind that pounded the area Wednesday night.

Three-time U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka was set to open play on Arthur Ashe Stadium against two-time Grand Slam champion GarbiÃ±e Muguruza.

Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber were to meet in another marquee women's match, while Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev were all on the men's schedule.

