Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off Southern California

SAN DIEGO -- A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was 'conducting routine flight operations," according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

'Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,' the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.