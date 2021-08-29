Yankees' 13-game win streak ends in 3-2 loss to Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The New York Yankees' 13-game winning streak ended as Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings and the Oakland Athletics held on for a 3-2 victory Saturday.

Matt Chapman homered to help stop the Yankees' best run in nearly 60 years. The A's had lost six straight and 10 of 12 before handing the Yankees their first loss since Aug. 12.

The Yankees trailed 3-0 in the ninth inning when Anthony Rizzo reached on a bloop single with one out and Aaron Judge followed with his 29th homer, connecting against Sergio Romo. But Romo got Giancarlo Stanton to pop out and Joey Gallo to ground out for his first save since 2020.

The Yankees' string was their best since a 13-game streak in September 1961 fueled by Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

Montas (10-9) allowed two hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2) allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had four strikeouts and walked three.

GIANTS 5, BRAVES 0

ATLANTA -- Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and San Francisco beat Atlanta in a matchup of NL division leaders.

Webb (8-3) allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Huascar Ynoa (4-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings.

Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez.

ANGELS 10, PADRES 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, Justin Upton got his 1,000th RBI and Los Angeles snapped its three-game skid with a win over San Diego.

Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games.

Jack Mayfield also had a two-run homer for the Halos.

Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola had RBI singles in the fourth for the Padres, who blew their chance to pull within one game of Cincinnati for the NL's second wild-card spot after the Reds lost at Miami. San Diego (69-62) has lost five of six and 13 of 16.

Ryan Weathers (4-7) struggled, yielding four hits and three runs over three innings.

Andrew Wantz (1-0) got his first major league victory for the Angels with 1 1/3 innings of hitless relief and three strikeouts.

METS 5, NATIONALS 3

NEW YORK -- Michael Conforto hit a go-ahead, three-run drive in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit homer and New York beat Washington.

Conforto helped end New York's four-game skid and stopped a 3-for-19 slump by connecting with the first pitch he got from Mason Thompson.

Kevin Pillar homered twice for the Mets. Conforto's homer made a winner of Trevor May (6-2), who uncorked a wild pitch in the top of the seventh that allowed Riley Adams to score and give the Nationals a 3-2 lead.

Ryne Harper (0-1) was charged with two runs while getting one out.

Edwin DÃ­az pitched the ninth for his 26th save.

PHILLIES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 0

PHILADELPHIA -- Didi Gregorius hit three doubles, Kyle Gibson pitched six sharp innings and Philadelphia blanked Arizona.

Jean Segura (three hits, two RBIs) and OdÃºbel Herrera homered for the Phillies. Eight of Philadelphia's 12 hits went for extra bases.

Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run, and Gregorius had a pair of RBIs.

Gibson (10-5) allowed three hits, struck out three and walked none. T

Humberto MejÃ­a (0-1) took the loss. He exited after six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

MARLINS 6, REDS 1

MIAMI -- Sandy Alcantara had a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings to help Miami beat Cincinnati for the first time in six meetings this year.

Alcantara (8-12) allowed one run and achieved a career high in strikeouts for the second start in a row, with both coming against the Reds.

JesÃºs SÃ¡nchez hit a three-run homer in a five-run first inning against Vladimir GutiÃ©rrez (9-5).

Jorge Alfaro also drove in three runs for Miami. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had the first three-hit game of his career and scored twice.

Tyler Naquin doubled home the Reds' run in the third. He has the longest active hitting streak in the majors at 17 games.

CUBS 7, WHITE SOX 0

CHICAGO -- Patrick Wisdom backed Alec Mills with two more homers and the Cubs beat the White Sox for the first time this season.

Rafael Ortega connected for a grand slam against Lance Lynn as the fourth-place Cubs improved to 6-19 in August.

Mills (6-6) worked into the ninth inning in his first win since Aug. 4. He struck out three and walked two

Wisdom hit solo drives in the fourth and fifth innings. He also went deep twice Friday and became the first rookie in franchise history to post consecutive multi-homer games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Lynn (10-4) allowed a season-high seven runs in five innings in his first loss since June 19. The All-Star right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

TWINS 6, BREWERS 4

MINNEAPOLIS -- Miguel SanÃ³ drove in a pair of runs and Minnesota outlasted the rain and Milwaukee.

After Minnesota saw its 4-0 lead disappear, the Twins went back up 5-4 in the sixth inning when Andrelton Simmons hit into a double play that drove in SanÃ³. Josh Donaldson had an RBI double in the seventh.

Caleb Thielbar (6-0) threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win.

Adrian Houser (7-6) took the loss.

ROYALS 4, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE -- Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead Kansas City over Seattle.

Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle.

Domingo Tapia, Joel Payamps (1-3) and Scott Barlow combined for 4 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a run. Kyle Seager earned his 10th save.

Tyler Anderson (6-9) took the loss.

RED SOX 5, INDIANS 3, 10 INNINGS

CLEVELAND -- J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Boston beat Cleveland.

Martinez, who broke out of an 0-for-20 slump with three hits, drove a 2-1 pitch from Nick Wittgren (2-7) into the seats in right field for his 24th home run of the season. Martinez also singled in the first and sixth.

Garrett Whitlock (6-2) pitched around a one-out single in the ninth. Adam Ottavino earned his 10th save and second of the series.

Franmil Reyes hit a solo homer for Cleveland.

BLUE JAYS 3, TIGERS 2, 10 INNINGS

DETROIT -- Corey Dickerson's third opposite-field single of the game scored Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the 10th inning and gave Toronto a win over Detroit.

Jordan Romano (6-1) pitched the bottom of the 10th and earned the win.

Toronto lost a two-run lead in the late innings, but managed to pull out the win. Kyle Funkhouser (6-2) pitched the 10th and took the loss for the Tigers.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a 412-foot homer with two out in the sixth.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yordan Ãlvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and the AL West-leading Houston beat rookie-laden Texas for its fourth straight win.

Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two runs and three hits. Ryan Pressly worked the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances.

All-Star outfielder Adolis GarcÃ­a, one of six rookies in the starting lineup for the last-place Rangers, hit his 28th homer in the sixth. They lost their fifth game in a row.

Kolby Allard (3-11) took the loss.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE -- Randy Arozarena hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tampa Bays beat Baltimore for the 11th straight game.

The Rays trailed 3-2 in the eighth before reliever Cole Sulser (3-3) walked Kevin Kiermaier on five pitches and then allowed the two-run shot by Arozarena.

Reliever JT Chargois (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Andrew Kittredge picked up his fourth save.

CARDINALS 13, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH -- Adam Wainwright baffled Pittsburgh, allowing three hits over seven innings as St. Louis cruised to a win.

Wainwright (13-7) is unbeaten against Pittsburgh in his last 17 starts dating to 2016. He struck out five and walked one.

Edmundo Sosa tripled twice and drove in five runs against Pittsburgh starter Steven Brault (0-3).

Sosa finished 4 for 6, Tommy Edman also went 4 for 6 and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds doubled for the Pirates but Pittsburgh failed to get a runner to third base.

