Louisiana sheriff's office reports first death from Hurricane Ida, person possibly injured by fallen tree
Updated 8/29/2021 9:56 PM
BATON ROUGE, LA. -- Louisiana sheriff's office reports first death from Hurricane Ida, person possibly injured by fallen tree.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.