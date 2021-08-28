Mills expected to start for the Cubs against White Sox

Chicago Cubs (56-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (75-55, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (5-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -290, Cubs +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox are 43-23 in home games in 2020. Chicago is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 99 total runs batted in.

The Cubs are 23-42 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .303, led by Ian Happ with a mark of .302.

The White Sox won the last meeting 17-13. Reynaldo Lopez earned his third victory and Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs for Chicago. Adrian Sampson registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 51 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Happ leads the Cubs with 70 hits and is batting .201.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by four runs

Cubs: 4-6, .255 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm), Willson Contreras: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.