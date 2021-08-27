Real Salt Lake travels to Vancouver, aims to avoid 4th consecutive road loss

Real Salt Lake (7-7-6) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-7-8)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +152, Real Salt Lake +173, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake travels to Vancouver looking to avoid its fourth consecutive road loss.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

Real Salt Lake finished 5-10-7 overall in the 2020 season while going 1-5-3 on the road. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season and recorded 16 assists.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. Real Salt Lake won the last meeting 4-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).

Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody, Jeizon Ramirez.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.