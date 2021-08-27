Man charged after UK supermarket goods injected with syringe

LONDON -- British police have charged a 37-year-old man after products were injected with syringes in a few London supermarkets.

The Metropolitan Police force said Leoaai Elghareeb would appear in court Friday on a charge of contaminating or interfering with goods.

Elghareeb was arrested after a man entered three supermarkets in west London's Hammersmith area on Wednesday and 'injected an unknown substance into a number of food and non-food products,' police said. The force advised customers who had bought products at the stores on Wednesday evening to throw them away.

Police said the motive was so far unknown but 'there is no evidence the man was working as part of a group.'