Buksa leads New England against New York City FC following 2-goal outing

New England Revolution (15-3-4) vs. New York City FC (9-6-4)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC -124, New England +300, Draw +290; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Adam Buksa leads New England into a matchup with New York City FC after totaling two goals against FC Cincinnati.

New York City FC finished 12-8-3 overall and 7-3-0 at home during the 2020 season. New York City FC scored 42 goals a season ago and recorded 29 assists.

The Revolution finished 8-7-8 overall and 6-4-3 on the road a season ago. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured).

New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.