 

Los Angeles FC aims to stop 4-game slide with victory over Los Angeles

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/26/2021 7:00 AM

LA Galaxy (11-8-2) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-9-5)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

 


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles FC -168, Los Angeles +387, Draw +335; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC aims to stop a four-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Los Angeles FC finished 9-8-5 overall a season ago while going 8-2-4 at home. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured).

Los Angeles: Chicharito, Jorge Villafana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

