Chicago Fire visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference play
Chicago Fire (5-11-5) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-9-4)
Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -114, Chicago +308, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action.
The Red Bulls finished 9-9-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 5-4-1 at home. New York averaged 1.3 goals on 3.5 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Chicago averaged 1.4 goals on 4.1 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Cameron Harper (injured), Cristhian Casseres Jr. (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured).
Chicago: Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.