Gant scheduled to start for Twins at Red Sox

Minnesota Twins (55-71, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (72-56, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-7, 3.77 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (2-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -300, Twins +241; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 40-26 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 93 total runs batted in.

The Twins are 25-38 on the road. Minnesota is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .307.

The Twins won the last meeting 9-6. Alex Colome earned his fourth victory and Jake Cave went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Hansel Robles took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs and is batting .277.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 24 home runs and has 76 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Twins: 5-5, .254 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Michael Pineda: (oblique), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.