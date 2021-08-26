Luis Enrique names Spain squad with 7 changes from Euro 2020

MADRID -- Coach Luis Enrique on Thursday announced Spain's squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers with seven changes from the team that reached the semifinals of the European Championship.

Among those missing were four players who also played with Spain in the Tokyo Olympics - Pedri GonzÃ¡lez, Pau Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo. Defender Eric GarcÃ­a and goalkeeper Unai SimÃ³n will not get a break after playing in both competitions.

The three other players not called up from the Euro 2020 squad were Diego Llorente, FabiÃ¡n Ruiz and Thiago AlcÃ¡ntara.

Veteran captain Sergio Ramos, who was left out of Euro 2020 and has been recovering from injury, also wasn't included for the September qualifiers against Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

Spain leads Group B with seven points, one more than Sweden, which has a game in hand.

The main surprise in Luis Enrique's list was forward Abel Ruiz from Portuguese club Sporting Braga. He was a regular in Spain's youth squads but had never been called up for the main national team.

The players not in Euro 2020 added to the squad were defenders RaÃºl Albiol and ÃÃ±igo MartÃ­nez, midfielders Mikel Merino, Carlos Soler and Brais MÃ©ndez, and forward Pablo Fornals.

Spain lost to eventual champion Italy in the semifinals of Euro 2020. Among those returning from the European competition are captain Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, CÃ©sar Azpilicueta, Koke ResurrecciÃ³n, Ãlvaro Morata, Adama TraorÃ© and Gerard Moreno.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai SimÃ³n (Athletic Bilbao), David De Gea (Manchester United), Robert SÃ¡nchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), JosÃ© GayÃ (Valencia), ÃÃ±igo MartÃ­nez (Athletic Bilbao), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Eric GarcÃ­a (Manchester City), RaÃºl Albiol (Villarreal), CÃ©sar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marcos Llorente (AtlÃ©tico Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri HernÃ¡ndez (Manchester City), Brais MÃ©ndez (Celta Vigo), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Koke ResurrecciÃ³n (AtlÃ©tico Madrid)

Forwards: Pablo Fornals (West Ham), Abel Ruiz (Sporting Braga), Ãlvaro Morata (Juventus), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Adama TraorÃ© (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain)

