The Latest: Netherlands says evacuating troops, diplomats

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Associated Press

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File) Associated Press

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a C-17 Globemaster lll lands on the runway as evacuees from Afghanistan debark a C-17 Globemaster lll on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/U.S. Air Force via AP) Associated Press

In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP) Associated Press

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security operations as they continue to help facilitate the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021. (Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/U.S. Army via AP) Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government says it is pulling its troops and diplomats out of the Kabul airport over the security situation.

In a letter to parliament Thursday, the foreign and defense ministers say that 'the Netherlands has been told by the United States to leave today and will most likely carry out its last flight later today.'

They add that 'in light of the extremely quickly deteriorating situation in and around the airport, evacuees can no longer be assisted by the Netherlands to get access to the airport.'

___

___

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON - The British, French and Danish militaries have given stark warnings about the security situation at the Kabul airport, where Afghan civilians are scrambling to evacuate ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline for foreign troops to leave Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC on Thursday there was 'very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack' at the airport. Other warnings emerged about a possible threat from Afghanistan's Islamic State affiliate, which likely has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban freeing prisoners across the country.

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and 'there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it.'

French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on Thursday that 'from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport' due to the Aug. 31 American withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen bluntly warned: 'It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.' Denmark's last flight, carrying 90 people plus soldiers and diplomats, already had left Kabul.

Poland and Belgium have already ended their evacuations from Afghanistan.

___

BERLIN - The German army says it has sent another military transport plane to Kabul to evacuate further people from the Afghan capital.

The army tweeted that the plane departed from Tashkent Thursday morning.

Altogether, the German army, or Bundeswehr, has airlifted 5,193 people out of Kabul, 539 of those on Wednesday.

The defense ministry tweeted that, 'We could already help many. We will evacuate until the last second.'

Government officials have not said when exactly the German evacuation mission is going to end but it is expected that the country will stop evacuating people with military planes ahead of the Americans' pullout date of August 31.

___

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's prime minister said that the country has evacuated over 900 Afghan citizens, as the country prepared to end its evacuation mission later Thursday.

'The evacuation action from Afghanistan ends today,' said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a news conference in Warsaw.

Another government official, Michal Dworczyk, said that a total of 44 flights were made transporting over 1,100 people. More than 900 of them are Afghans who have cooperated with Poland for years. He said the last transport with civilians from Afghanistan would land in Poland on Thursday morning.

The Afghan ambassador to Poland, Tahir Qadiry, also spoke at the news conference, expressing his thanks to the Polish government and the Polish people and voicing hope that the evacuated Afghan citizens will be able to return home one day.

___

ISTANBUL - Turkish civilian technicians could help operate Kabul airport after the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan, a senior Turkish official said Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin, spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said talks with the Taliban were underway to determine the operation of Hamid Karzai International Airport.

'We can continue the operation of the airport there even after our troops withdraw,' Kalin told broadcaster NTV. 'Our civilian experts can provide support for the airport and negotiations regarding this are continuing.'

Turkey announced its troops had begun to leave Kabul, where they have been helping guard the airport, on Wednesday evening. Kalin said the troop withdrawal would be completed within 36 hours.

Prior to the Taliban taking Kabul on Aug. 15, NATO member Turkey had offered to secure and operate the airport following the U.S. withdrawal.