Shooting near county courthouse in northern Illinois
Updated 8/26/2021 11:16 AM
KANKAKEE, Ill. -- At least one suspect is in custody after a shooting Thursday morning at the county courthouse in the northern Illinois community of Kankakee, authorities said.
Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey had no other details.
David Guzman, an assistant to Mayor Christopher Curtis, said Kankakee Police took a suspect or suspects into custody and that there is no longer any danger to the public.
Guzman said he had no information on casualties.
Kankakee is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.