Salesforce, Williams-Sonoma rise; Dollar Tree, Smucker fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Salesforce.com Inc., up $6.94 to $267.79.

The maker of business software easily beat analysts' forecasts for its latest quarter and raised its outlook for the full year.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $15.94 to $186.68.

The home goods retailer reported strong growth in its latest quarter, raised its outlook and increased its dividend as well as its share buyback program.

Lordstown Motors Inc., up 98 cents to $6.49.

The former chief executive of Icahn Enterprises will take over the struggling automaker two months after the former CEO stepped down.

SelectQuote Inc., down $6.46 to $7.89.

The online provider of insurance information reported earnings that fell short of Wall Street's estimates.

NetApp Inc., up $3.88 to $86.15.

The provider of data management systems and software reported earnings that easily beat analysts' estimates and raised its outlook.

Dollar Tree Inc., down $12.84 to $93.48.

The thrift store operator reported revenue that missed estimates and said it was dealing with supply chain issues and higher freight costs.

Ulta Beauty Inc., down $1.22 to $388.68.

The seller of beauty products reported earnings and sales that blew past Wall Street's forecasts and raised its full-year outlook.

J.M. Smucker Co., down $3.36 to $123.92.

The food maker said it was seeing higher costs for logistics and raw materials, and lowered its full-year forecasts.