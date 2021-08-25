This Date in Baseball

Aug. 26

1916 - Philadelphia's Joe Bush pitched a no-hitter, to beat Cleveland 5-0.

1939 - The first major league baseball game was televised as WXBS brought their cameras to Brooklyn's Ebbets Field for a doubleheader between the Cincinnati Reds and the Dodgers.

1947 - Brooklyn's Dan Bankhead became the first black pitcher in the majors. He homered in his first major-league plate appearance, but didn't fare well on the mound. In 3 1-3 innings of relief, he gave up 10 hits and six earned runs to the Pirates. Pittsburgh won 16-3.

1962 - Minnesota's Jack Kralick pitched a 1-0 no-hitter against the Kansas City Athletics at Metropolitan Stadium. Lenny Green drove in the Twins' run with a sacrifice fly off Bill Fischer in the seventh inning.

1987 - Milwaukee's Paul Molitor went 0-for-4, ending his 39-game hitting streak, and the Brewers beat the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in 10 innings on pinch-hitter Rick Manning's RBI single. With Molitor waiting in the on-deck circle for a possible fifth at-bat, Manning singled in the game-winner.

1991 - Kansas City's Brett Saberhagen pitched a no-hitter to lead the Royals to a 7-0 win over the Chicago White Sox. Saberhagen, who struck out five and walked two.

1999 - Randy Johnson reached 300 strikeouts in record time, notching nine in seven innings to help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Florida Marlins 12-2. Johnson achieved the milestone in his 29th start.

2004 - Ichiro Suzuki homered in the ninth inning for his 200th hit of the season, but Seattle fell to Kansas City 7-3. Suzuki became the first player to reach 200 hits in each of his first four major league seasons.

2007 - Dalton Carriker's home run in the bottom of the eighth gave Warner Robins, Georgia, a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tokyo to win the Little League World Series title.

2007 - Boston defeated the Chicago White Sox 11-1 to complete a four-game sweep. For the series, the Red Sox outscored Chicago 46-7. Boston scored at least 10 runs in every game of the series, which is only the fourth time that has happened in a four-game series since 1900 and the first time in the American League in 85 years.

2008 - Major League Baseball announced umpires will be allowed to check video on home run calls starting Aug. 27. Video will be used only on so-called 'boundary calls,' such as determining whether fly balls went over the fence, whether potential home runs were fair or foul and whether there was fan interference on potential home runs.

2018 - Mana Lau Kong homered to center field on the first pitch his team saw and Ka'olu Holt pitched a complete game to lead Hawaii to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Little League World Series championship.

2018 - Toronto's Kendrys Morales became the seventh player in major league history to homer in at least seven consecutive games, going deep in the third inning of the Blue Jays' 8-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

2018 - Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis record with four doubles, pitcher Austin Gomber had a two-run infield single in a six-run first inning, and the Cardinals routed Colorado 12-3.

