Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 1.75 cents at $7.1325 a bushel; Sep. corn rose 7.75 cents at $5.4850 a bushel; Sep. oats was off 5.50 cents at $5.0650 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans advanced 16.50 cents at $13.4275 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 1.28 cents at $1.2587 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose 1.15 cents at $1.5940 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .97 cent at $.8857 a pound.