 

Bundy expected to start for the Angels against Orioles

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/24/2021 7:00 AM

Los Angeles Angels (62-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-85, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

 

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)


FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +121, Angels -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-40 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 30-34 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .352.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his sixth victory and Anthony Rendon went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Sulser registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 55 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 69 extra base hits and is batting .268.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .211 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Angels: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 