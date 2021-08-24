Bundy expected to start for the Angels against Orioles

Los Angeles Angels (62-64, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-85, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Dylan Bundy (2-9, 6.05 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +121, Angels -140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Los Angeles will square off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 17-40 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has hit 145 home runs as a team this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the club with 21, averaging one every 18.5 at-bats.

The Angels have gone 30-34 away from home. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .307, led by Shohei Ohtani with a mark of .352.

The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Raisel Iglesias earned his sixth victory and Anthony Rendon went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Cole Sulser registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 55 extra base hits and is batting .309.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 69 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 0-10, .211 batting average, 7.48 ERA, outscored by 57 runs

Angels: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat).

Angels: Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.