Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/24/2021 2:22 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.90 to $67.54 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $2.30 to $71.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 6 cents to $2.18 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.07 a gallon. September natural gas fell 5 cents to $3.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $2.20 to $1,808.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $23.89 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $4.26 a pound.
The dollar was little changed at 109.70 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.1755 from $1.1748.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.