Dybala recalled to in for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena in Udine, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Andrea Bressanutti/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES -- Striker Paulo Dybala was called up to the Argentina squad for the first time in almost two years Monday after an impressive start to the season with Juventus.

Dybala was included in the squad for three upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September, with veteran Sergio Aguero out injured.

Coach Lionel Scaloni included most of the players who won the Copa America in July, Argentina's first major title in almost 30 years.

Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Emiliano MartÃ­nez and striker Angel Di MarÃ­a, the scorer of the winning goal against host Brazil in the final, were all called up.

Dybala was part of the 2019 Copa America squad and has played 29 games in total for Argentina.

Argentina is second in South American qualifying with 12 points from six matches. The team has away games against Venezuela and leader Brazil before hosting Bolivia in Buenos Aires.

Defender Cristian Romero and midfielder Leandro Paredes are suspended for the first game.

____

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano MartÃ­nez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), GerÃ³nimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos AcuÃ±a (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Udinese), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (Benfica), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas MartÃ­nez Quarta (Fiorentina), GermÃ¡n Pezzella (Betis), Lisandro MartÃ­nez and NicolÃ¡s Tagliafico (Ajax).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Guido RodrÃ­guez (Betis), NicolÃ¡s DomÃ­nguez (Bologna), Emiliano BuendÃ­a (Aston Villa) and Alejandro GÃ³mez (Sevilla).

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Ãngel Di MarÃ­a (ParÃ­s Saint-Germain), Lautaro MartÃ­nez (Inter Milan), NicolÃ¡s GonzÃ¡lez (Fiorentina), Ãngel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), JuliÃ¡n Ãlvarez (River Plate) and JoaquÃ­n Correa (Lazio).

___

