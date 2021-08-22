 

SS Anderson out of White Sox lineup again with leg soreness

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino, right, holds the ball after missing the tag on Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson as he scores from third base on a ground ball hit by Joe Abreu during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Associated Press
Updated 8/22/2021 12:27 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the starting lineup Sunday for the second consecutive game against Tampa Bay due to leg soreness and fatigue.

'His legs are still barking,' White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. 'We don't want to push him. If it was October, he'd be in there. It's more preventive, get rid of some of that fatigue and soreness. He's not hurt, he's just sore.'

 

Anderson could return for Monday night's game at Toronto.

'He plays at such a high level,' La Russa said. "Talked to the trainer (Saturday) night and said let's just give him another day.'

Anderson is hitting .303 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs.

He had a game-tying homer in the ninth inning and a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th as the White Sox beat the Rays 7-5 Friday night.

