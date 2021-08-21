Rays beat White Sox 8-4; McHugh earns first save

Tampa Bay Rays starter Luis Patino pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Mike Zunino, background, races home to score on an infield ground ball hit by Nelson Cruz, foreground, off Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz, center, and Wander Cruz head for the dugout after scoring on an RBI-double hit by Brandon Lowe off Chicago White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday.

Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis PatiÃ±o (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save.

The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games.

JosÃ© Abreu had two hits for Chicago, which rallied for a 7-5 victory in the opener of the weekend series between AL powers. Eloy JimÃ©nez drove in two runs.

A lucky bounce helped the Rays score three runs in the first inning against Dallas Keuchel (8-7). With two on and two out, Franco hit a ground ball that bounced off third base and over the head of third baseman YoÃ¡n Moncada, allowing Nelson Cruz to score from second. Lowe followed with a two-run double.

Chicago trimmed Tampa Bay's lead to 6-4 with two runs in the eighth, but the Rays responded with two in the bottom half. Margot doubled home Lowe, and Wendle had a run-scoring groundout.

Keuchel was charged with six runs and nine hits in five innings. The veteran left-hander dropped to 1-4 in his last seven starts.

PatiÃ±o allowed five hits, including Seby Zavala's fifth homer in the third. He struck out five and walked one.

The 34-year-old McHugh retired each of his five batters in his 237th big league appearance.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Luis Robert got the day off.

Rays: RHP Ryan Thompson (right shoulder inflammation) reported a stiff shoulder after Wednesday's six-inning rehab outing. Thompson's last major league appearance was on June 27.

UP NEXT

Rays right-hander Chris Archer (0-1, 6.23 ERA) will make his first start since April 10 in Sunday's series finale. Reynaldo LÃ³pez (2-0, 1.08 ERA) pitches for Chicago,

