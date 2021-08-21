 

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/21/2021 6:59 PM

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to vaccinate as soon as possible. The two are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

 

'Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,' according to the statement authorized by their son, Jonathan Jackson.

'There are no further updates at this time," the statement said. "We will provide updates as they become available.'

A protÃ©gÃ© of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. Jackson has remained active, most recently advocating for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States' vaccination drive.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 