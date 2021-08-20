South Carolina airport adds flights to Nashville, Tennessee
Updated 8/20/2021 7:34 AM
GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A South Carolina airport is adding a seventh airline and a new nonstop destination.
Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport will add the flights to Nashville this fall, The State newspaper reported.
Tennessee-based Contour Airlines will operate the five weekly flights.
The airline earlier this year announced new service from airports in Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Greenville, Mississippi.
Contour was founded in 1982 as a private jet charter company.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.