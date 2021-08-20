Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/20/2021 2:24 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.37 to $62.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.27 to $65.18 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.02 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $1.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,784 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 10 cents to $4.14 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.82 Japanese yen from 109.79 yen. The euro rose to $1.1696 from $1.1677.
