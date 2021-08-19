Leicester extends contract of winger Harvey Barnes to 2025

LEICESTER, England -- Leicester winger Harvey Barnes signed a contract extension Thursday to keep him at his boyhood club until June 2025.

The 23-year-old England international had been one of Leicester's best players in 2020-21, scoring 13 goals in all competitions before undergoing knee surgery that ruled him out of the European Championship.

'I've been here for so many years now, it feels like home,' Barnes said. 'For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here."

He's been with Leicester since the age of 9 and rose through the club's youth academy.

Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match last October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020.

Leicester beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in its season opener and will play at West Ham on Monday.

___

