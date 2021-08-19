Grains lower, livestock mixed.
Updated 8/19/2021 9:56 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. lost 9.75 cents at $7.2825 a bushel; Sep. corn was off 4.25 cents at $5.5650 a bushel; Sep. oats fell 9.25 cents at $4.8875 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 33.25 cents at $13.3050 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Aug. live cattle was off .52 cent at $1.2335 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $1.5785 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .40 cent at $.8882 a pound.
