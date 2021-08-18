Ohio, West Virginia agree to three-game football series

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia and Ohio have agreed to a three-game football series.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said Wednesday that the Mountaineers will travel to Athens, Ohio, to play the Bobcats on Sept. 6, 2025. The next two games will be played in Morgantown on Sept. 18, 2027, and Sept. 1, 2029.

The last time the schools met was in 2001. West Virginia leads the series 13-4.