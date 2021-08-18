Mets offense finally breaks through in 6-2 win over Giants

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar, left, is congratulated by third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the 12th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday hours after owner Steve Cohen called out New York's hitters for a lack of production.

Six Giants pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.

The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th. Pillar broke a 2-2 tie with his 10th homer of the year, and Chance Sisco added an RBI double to make it 6-2.

The Giants used eight relievers, who combined for 10 2/3 innings after starter Anthony DeSclafani exited with right ankle discomfort in the top of the second.

Jeurys Familia (7-3) surrendered an unearned run in the 11th but still got the win.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 5

DENVER -- Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his San Diego debut.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom NÃºnez's solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

Wil Myers homered twice for the slumping Padres. Reliever Ben Bowden (2-2) got the win and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 26 chances.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7, 11 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning, and Minnesota beat Cleveland.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch of a liner from Ryan Jeffers.

Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota's eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.

Cleveland's seventh pitcher, Justin Garza (2-1), took the loss.

CUBS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI -- Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio AlcÃ¡ntara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.

Relievers Manuel RodrÃ­guez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit between them.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings.

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 5

WASHINGTON -- Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand and Washington beat Toronto.

Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29.

Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar HernÃ¡ndez went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto.

Hand (5-7) entered with one on in the seventh and Toronto clinging to a 5-4 lead. After Soto walked, Bell hit a drive to right for his 20th homer.

Mason Thompson (1-1) recorded the last two outs of the seventh for his first major league victory. Kyle Finnegan pitched 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports