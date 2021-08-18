RuidÃaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0
Updated 8/18/2021 9:50 PM
FRISCO, Texas -- RaÃºl RuidÃaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night.
Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games - following a stretch of four losses in five games - and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .
RuidÃaz had a shot blocked by defender Nkosi Tafari but the rebound went directly back to RuidÃaz, who chipped a shot off the crossbar, then the post and into the net in the 63rd minute.
Dallas (5-9-6) has lost back-to-back games for just the second time this season.
