Fred is a sloppy mess, shuts highways with mudslides, floods

Water droplets fall off tree leaves in Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

People wash and dry cars near Atlanta, while Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

A person with an umbrella walks near a flooded park bench around Nancy Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

A car rides through flood waters that fill a roadway around Nancy Creek near Atlanta, as Tropical Storm Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

Water rises in Peachtree Creek near Atlanta, as hurricane Fred makes its way through north and central Georgia on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Associated Press

People affected by Saturday's earthquake walk under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Associated Press

A man holds onto his cap as he walks along the water in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Associated Press

A road closed sign is blown over on a side of Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Water pools along Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as Tropical Storm Fred brings strong winds and rain to Florida's Forgotten Coast, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Associated Press

In a downpour, an SUV driver makes their way down Alligator Drive in Alligator Point, Fla., as waves crash onto the road during Tropical Storm Fred, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via AP) Associated Press

Tropical Depression Fred swirled over West Virginia early Wednesday and dumped heavy rain over the northeastern U.S., threatening to unleash mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing interstate highways in the lower Appalachians. Tornado watches remained in effect for mountainous areas of Virginia and the Carolinas.

Unconfirmed tornados unleashed by the stormy weather already caused damage in places in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as Fred moved north, well inland from the coastal areas that usually bear the brunt of tropical weather. One death was reported - a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City, Florida, hours after the storm moved ashore, Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 25,000 customers were without power early Wednesday according to the utility tracker poweroutage.us, most of them in West Virginia and North Carolina, where steady downpours swelled waterways and washed rocks and mud onto highways. Multiple landslides closed Interstate 19 through the Nantahala Gorge, according to the North Carolina transportation department.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred had top sustained winds of 25 mph (35 kph) and was moving northeast past Charleston, West Virginia, at 20 mph (32 kph) Wednesday morning.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, according to the weather service. Transylvania County, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency after 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell, sending mud and rock onto highways, flooding roads and destroying at least one home.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Grace was strengthening after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace's sustained winds grew to 65 mph (100 kph) early Wednesday as it moved between southeastern Cuba and Jamaica, and could be a hurricane before hitting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula late Wednesday or early Thursday.

It was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south south-east of Grand Cayman where a tropical storm warning was in effect, along with the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico from north of Cancun to Campeche and from south of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya. A hurricane warning is in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, was about 160 miles (260 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda. The small tropical cyclone had 65 mph (100 kph) winds and was expected to circle widely around the island, the hurricane center said.

Contributors include Associated Press writers Jeff Amy in Atlanta and Bryan Gallion in Raleigh, North Carolina.