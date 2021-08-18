Man charged for allegedly striking Chicago officers with car

CHICAGO -- A man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly put a car in reverse and struck two Chicago police officers during a traffic stop, dragging and injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

Jermaine Little, 35, of Chicago was arrested Tuesday after being identified as the man who reversed a car, struck two officers and nearly struck a third during a traffic stop last Friday, police said.

Police said officers had been conducting the traffic stop in the Englewood neighborhood when the suspect suddenly reversed the vehicle.

One of the officers was dragged by the car for about 40 feet (12.2 meters), pinning him between the car and a viaduct, fire officials said. That officer was transported to a hospital in good condition.

During the incident, police said that officer fired shots but the gunfire did not strike anyone.

Little faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon as someone with a previous conviction and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

He was scheduled for a court bond hearing on Wednesday.