 

Big 12 teams face forfeits if virus keeps them from playing

  • Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches from above during an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.

    Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy watches from above during an NCAA college football practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. Associated Press

  • Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, left, is joined by former Texas quarterback Vince Young, right, during the NCAA college football team's practice Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

    Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, left, is joined by former Texas quarterback Vince Young, right, during the NCAA college football team's practice Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 8/17/2021 6:30 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Big 12 teams unable to play a game this fall because of COVID-19, or any other reasons, will have to forfeit and be given a loss in the conference standings.

The Big 12 released its game threshold policy Tuesday. A no contest would be declared only if both teams are unable to compete, and there are no plans to make up any games not played as scheduled.

 

Roster thresholds that were in effect for the Big 12 last season are no longer in play. Teams without at least 53 available players, and a minimum number at certain positions, could get a no contest declared last year if unable to play and unable to reschedule the game.

The Big 12 said a forfeit can happen at any point before a completed contest, and when possible would occur prior to the visiting team traveled to the game site.

Both teams would be deemed to have played the game for the purposes of conference standings only, with the team not forfeiting being credited with a win.

Pac-12 officials said last week that its teams that cannot play because of COVID-19 issues will likely be forced to forfeit games, with the conference reinstituting its forfeiture policy after it modified its rules last season because of the pandemic. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has been clear that forfeits - not postponements, like last year - were on the table in his league.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Big 12 last season got 43 of its 45 scheduled conference games played.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 