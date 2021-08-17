Home Depot, KB Home fall; Fabrinet, Moderna rise

 

Updated 8/17/2021 3:15 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Home Depot Inc., down $14.30 to $320.75.

 

The home improvement retailer fell short of analysts' forecasts for a key sales measure during the second quarter.

Fabrinet, up $6.96 to $96.46.

The company that assembles electronic devices for other companies reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Moderna Inc., up $28 to $401.86.

U.S. health experts could recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans eight months after receiving the second shot.

Walmart Inc., fell 5 cents to $150.70

A broad slide for stocks weighed down the retailer, despite raising its sales forecast for the year.

Kroger Co., up $1.99 to $45.44.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding company raised its investment in the grocery giant.

KB Home, down $1.74 to $41.67.

The National Association of Homebuilders reported lower confidence from home builders as supply chain problems drive up construction costs.

Ralph Lauren Corp., down $3.29 to $119.21.

Clothing makers and retailers slipped following July's weak retail sales report from the Commerce Department.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., down $8.98 to $173.73.

The Chinese e-commerce company faces tighter competition rules from regulators in Beijing.

