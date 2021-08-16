Cole strikes out 9, Gallo homers, Yankees beat Angels 2-1

NEW YORK -- Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Monday night.

New York has won 10 of 13 and pulled within two games of idle Boston for an AL wild-card spot. The Yankees open a three-game series against the Red Sox with a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

Cole (11-6) went 5 2/3 innings, the only damage against him coming on Justin Upton's homer in the first. The Yankees' ace walked one batter and threw 90 pitches.

Gallo hit his 29th homer in the first inning against JosÃ© Suarez (5-6).

Chad Green closed out the ninth for his fourth save.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 after homering three times in three games at Yankee Stadium during the Angels' previous visit.

RAYS 9, ORIOLES 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Brett Phillips had an inside-the-park homer, Brandon Lowe went deep twice, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay dealt Baltimore its 12th consecutive loss.

Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Brosseau also homered for the Rays, who are 12-1 against the Orioles this season.

Josh Fleming (10-6) followed opener Collin McHugh and gave up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Phillips sent a leadoff drive in the sixth off Paul Fry to the left-center field wall that bounded past center fielder Cedric Mullins and was retrieved by left fielder D.J.Stewart. The speedster ended his dash around the bases with a head-first drive to beat a relay throw at the plate.

Matt Harvey (6-12) took the loss, allowing five runs and five hits in 4 â " innings.

