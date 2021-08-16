Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Updated 8/16/2021 2:28 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $1.15 to $67.29 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $1.08 to $69.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 6 cents to $2.20 a gallon. September heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.05 a gallon. September natural gas rose 9 cents to $3.95 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery rose $11.60 to $1,789.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $23.79 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.33 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.24 Japanese yen from 109.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1776 from $1.1795.
