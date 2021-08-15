 

Fowles, Collier lead Lynx to 88-78 win over Liberty

 
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78 on Sunday night.

Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota (12-7).

 

Natasha Howard made a short jumper to give the Liberty (10-11) a 71-68 with 7:04 to play. Natalie Ochonwa answered with four straight points to spark a 14-2 run that gave the Lynx a nine-point lead when McBride hit a 3-pointer with 90 seconds left.

Howard finished with a season-high 30 points for New York and Sabrina Ionescu had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Sami Whitcomb and Betnijah Laney added 12 points apiece.

Minnesota shot 48% from the field and made 18 of 21 free throws. New York was 8 of 8 from the stripe.

