U of I College of Medicine plans new Rockford building

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford campus is moving forward with plans for a $100 million building that'll focus on expanding rural health care, according to college officials.

The Rural Health Sciences Education Building will be built on the college's existing campus and bring an additional 400 students to Rockford. University officials hope to expand on areas to educate rural health processionals including in dentistry, public health, social work and applied health.

Dr. Alex Stagnaro-Green, the college of medicine's dean, said there aren't enough health care professionals in less populated areas of the state.

'What started 50 years ago in Rockford as a regional medical school has grown to become a health sciences campus that is known for its work in preparing health care professionals to serve in rural and underserved areas,' Stagnaro-Green said in a statement.

University officials, who said the project will require funding from state, federal and philanthropic sources, hope to break ground in 2023.