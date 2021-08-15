US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place, says airport reportedly taking fire
Updated 8/15/2021 11:15 AM
KABUL, Afghanistan -- US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place, says airport reportedly taking fire.
