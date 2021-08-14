Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto
TORONTO -- Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night.
The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season - and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England (13-3-4) in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans.
Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto (3-10-6) in the 79th minute.
New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.
GALAXY 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 0
MINNEAPOLIS -- Jonathan Klinsmann tied a career high with seven saves, KÃ©vin Cabral scored for the second consecutive game and Los Angeles beat Minnesota.
The 24-year-old Klinsmann - son of former German star and U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann - made his first start of the season. He made two saves in stoppage time to close out his second shutout in five career starts.
Cabral, on the counter-attack, worked a give-and-go with Dejan Joveljic and then split a pair of defenders before slipping a roller inside the post to give the Galaxy (11-6-2) the lead in the 43rd minute. Minnesota dropped to 7-6-5.
NEW YORK CITY FC 2, INTER MIAMI 0
HARRISON, N.J. -- ValentÃn Castellanos had his first multi-goal game since 2019 and New York City FC beat Inter Miami.
Castellanos slipped behind the defense and headed home a perfectly placed entry by Maximiliano Moralez to open the scoring in the 21st minutes. In the 46th, after Kelvin Leerdam was called for a hand-ball in the area, Castellanos converted a penalty kick.
NYCFC (9-5-4) has won six straight home matches, outscoring opponents 15-2. Miami (4-9-4) had its four-game unbeaten streak - the longest in the club's brief MLS history - snapped.