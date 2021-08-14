Spain flirts with record heat; 16 Italy cities on red alert

People cool off in a public pool in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Associated Press

Holiday makers refresh themselves in Adriatic sea in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Southern Europe, with peak temperatures reaching over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and forecasters saying the worse is yet to come. Associated Press

A man sunbathes in a park during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Associated Press

Children cool off in a fountain in a park during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk, the state weather agency said. Associated Press

Emergency staff fights a fire on Castillo mountain park near Tivoli a few miles from Rome, Italy, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Intense heat baking Italy pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence Friday while wildfires charred the country's south, and Spain appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery hold. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

People watch as emergency staff fight a fire on Castillo mountain park near Tivoli, a few miles from Rome, Italy, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Intense heat baking Italy pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence Friday while wildfires charred the country's south, and Spain appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery hold. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP) Associated Press

The Sagrada Familia Basilica is silhouetted against heavy sunlight in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Stifling heat is gripping much of Spain and Southern Europe, and forecasters say worse is expected to come. Associated Press

A couple load bottles of water into a car in front of a roadside bull hoarding just outside of Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk, the state weather agency said. Associated Press

Passengers wait and relax in the botanical garden inside the Atocha rail station in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk, the state weather agency said. Associated Press

A man waits at a bus stop with an electric fan in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk, the state weather agency said. Associated Press

An Icelandic horse grazes on a field at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Associated Press

A man and a girl cool off in a fountain in a park during a heatwave in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Temperatures were set to hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius in Spain on Saturday, as the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year so far. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk, the state weather agency said. Associated Press

MADRID -- Spain endured what it expected to be its hottest day of the year Saturday, with temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113 F), while authorities in Italy expanded the number of cities on red alert for health risks to 16 as a heat wave engulfed Southern Europe.

In the southern Spanish province of Granada, where the mercury rose to 45.4 Celsius (113.7 C) by 4 p.m., few people ventured outside. Those who did sought shade and stopped to take photos of public thermometers displaying the rocketing temperatures.

Ice cream parlors did a brisk trade, and some restaurants installed sprinklers to spray mists of water over sweating guests.

Miriam GarcÃ­a, a student, wished she hadn't stepped outside.

'It is very hot, we have to drink water and put on suncream all the time, stopping to have a drink at a bar every so often,' she said. 'It would be better to be at home than in the street, it's so hot!'

Dominic RoyÃ©, a climate scientist at the University of Santiago de Compostela, said hot air from the Sahara Desert that has brought days of heat and fueled hundreds of wildfires across Mediterranean countries shows no signs of ending anytime soon.

'The heat wave we are experiencing now is very extreme and a lot of people are saying that it's normal, as we are in summer. But it's not, not this hot,' Roye said.

With night-time temperatures forecast to exceed 25 degrees Celsius (77 F) in much of Spain, RoyÃ© worried about residents who cannot afford air conditioning and other vulnerable people, like the homeless or outdoor workers.

'The more intense the heat, the higher the mortality risk,' he said. 'When you have high night temperatures, our bodies are prevented from resting. The body is working and working to cool down. We have found a strong link between mortality and night temperatures exceeding 20 degrees (68 degrees).'

Authorities in Italy also raised concerns about older adults and other people at risk as they expanded heat warnings to 16 cities.

Temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius (113-114.8 F) were forecast for the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Catania, and as high as 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 F) for Rome, Florence and Bologna, all places that the Health Ministry put on red alert.

Italians sought respite at the sea and in the mountains from the aptly named Lucifer anti-cyclone that was bringing hot air from Africa during Italy's peak summer holiday weekend.

High temperatures were forecast to continue through Sunday, the traditional Ferragosto holiday on the religious feast of the Assumption of Mary, which marks the summer holiday exodus from Italian cities.

In Rome, drinking fountains provided relief, while authorities kept tourists away from ornamental fountains like the famed Trevi Fountain, fearing imitators of Anita Ekberg's soaking in 'La Dolce Vita.'

' I put my head under the water at each fountain, drinking a lot, staying in the shade as much as I can,'' said Alessia Pagani, who was visiting from the northern city of Brescia.

High humidity accompanied the high temperatures, making it feel even hotter. Storms in the north were forecast to bring the first signs of relief starting Monday.

'More than anything else, fresh air from the Atlantic will bring a coolness and greater ventilation that will sweep away the humidity and make the air much more breathable,'' Lt. Col. Filippo Petrucci of the Italian air force's weather service told RAI state TV.

The heat wave has aggravated wildfires that have consumed forests in southern Italy, Greece, Turkey and North Africa.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan.

